Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $28.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.52% of Cabot worth $28,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,248,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cabot by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.26. 310,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,559. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.31. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $103.57. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

