Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,458 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE EW traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.92. 4,647,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.80. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,498,870. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Barclays cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.