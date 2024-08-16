Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 12,504 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,143,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,655,000 after purchasing an additional 340,549 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.89. 2,110,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,375. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.