Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in ASML were worth $51,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $9.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $918.66. The stock had a trading volume of 803,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $976.05 and its 200 day moving average is $953.62. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

