Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 7,965 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

WMT traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $73.45. 19,856,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. The company has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

