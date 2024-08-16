Loop Capital Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $130.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus cut their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Shares of DG stock opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

