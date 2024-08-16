Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $280.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $270.00.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of LFUS traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.16. 10,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,460. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.85. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $150,004,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,662,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 223.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 313,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,080,000 after buying an additional 216,985 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,037,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

