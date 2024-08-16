Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.11.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,521. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 75.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

