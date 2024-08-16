Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $103.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $112.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.39 per share, with a total value of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $1,797,132.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

