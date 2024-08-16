LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 1,553 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 15.3% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $11.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $474.42. 37,745,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,047,605. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.90 and its 200-day moving average is $451.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

