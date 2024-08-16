Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Receives $37.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,488,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000.

Life360 stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73. Life360 has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

