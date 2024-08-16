Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LILAK. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 168,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,521. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,055.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 106,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

