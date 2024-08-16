Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) PT Lowered to $90.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LBRDA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDA traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,938. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.76). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 212,386.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 299,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 299,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,239,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 104,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

