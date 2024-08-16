LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

LG Display Trading Up 0.2 %

LG Display stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.01. 119,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,276. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in LG Display by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

