Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) PT Lowered to $21.00

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LXEO. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

LXEO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 35,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $57,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell University purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,980,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

