LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LENZ
LENZ Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
Institutional Trading of LENZ Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LENZ. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.
LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile
LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LENZ Therapeutics
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.