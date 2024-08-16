LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LENZ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. 18,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,738. LENZ Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LENZ. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

