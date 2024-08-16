LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $181,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

