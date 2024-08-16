Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $49.30. 742,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,147. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

