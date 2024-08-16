Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 321,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 549,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 87,076 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.61. 576,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,803. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

