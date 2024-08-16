Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $34,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $48.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $928.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $978.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $953.79. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

