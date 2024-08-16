Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 729 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,171,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.38 on Thursday, hitting $212.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,472,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,699,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day moving average is $204.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

