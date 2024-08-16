Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 555.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $145.63. 988,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average of $136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $155.53.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,475,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $15,486,359.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,601,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 545,093 shares of company stock valued at $74,553,444. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

