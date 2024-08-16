Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWIM

Latham Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Latham Group

SWIM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,363. The stock has a market cap of $689.97 million, a PE ratio of 197.67 and a beta of 1.76. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 234,930 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 103.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 213,128 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.