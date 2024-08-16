Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to $4.40 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.70 to $4.40 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Largo’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.80. Largo has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.
Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Largo will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
