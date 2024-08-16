Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $19.45 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after acquiring an additional 642,245 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

