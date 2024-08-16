Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 348,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,217,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.03. 524,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

