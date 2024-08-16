Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) PT Lowered to $29.00 at B. Riley

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KE. Sidoti cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 106,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,300. The stock has a market cap of $452.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

