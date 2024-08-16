KeyCorp Increases Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $235.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

GLOB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.72.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Globant Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Globant stock traded up $7.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.67. 270,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,635. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Globant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Globant by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.