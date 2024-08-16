KeyCorp Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Brinker International stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. 159,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,082. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

