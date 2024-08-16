Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Up 74.1% in July

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

KFFB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.22. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

