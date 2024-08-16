Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Price Reaches $2,616.72 on Exchanges

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,616.72 or 0.04549106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $412.93 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 257,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 258,936.29828149. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,694.5483461 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,623,564.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

