Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $83.50

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $83.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kellanova to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.29. 7,352,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,998. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $4,824,378.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $52,647,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,184,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 766.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,461 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,585,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

