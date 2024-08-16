KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Update

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KBR by 2,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 454.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.78. 209,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $69.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. On average, research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

