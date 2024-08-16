KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Trading Down 4.4%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.23. 131,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 520,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $86,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,026.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $86,071.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $439,424. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.