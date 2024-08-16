K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$80.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.68 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.21%.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on K92 Mining

K92 Mining Trading Down 1.7 %

KNT stock opened at C$7.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.02. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.