JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $382,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,735. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.