JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Position Increased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after purchasing an additional 378,697 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,587,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,502,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,501,000 after acquiring an additional 338,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.28. 153,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

