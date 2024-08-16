JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $59.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.63.

FMC Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. FMC has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FMC will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in FMC by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 128,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in FMC by 8.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at $1,548,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

