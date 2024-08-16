JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $56.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.38.

StepStone Group Price Performance

STEP stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

