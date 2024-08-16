Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.55. 2,457,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,396. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.14.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

