Jean F. Holloway Sells 2,383 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,383 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $61,386.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AORT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 59,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artivion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 108.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after buying an additional 564,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after buying an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AORT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

