Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE:JBI opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Janus International Group by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Janus International Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

