Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 2.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.65. 1,953,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,999. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

