Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Hold

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.36 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $580.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 6.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 132,162 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 555,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 833,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

