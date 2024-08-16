James J. Burns & Company LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.81. 7,397,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.84 and a 200 day moving average of $273.69.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

