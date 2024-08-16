James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JHX. Macquarie upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 335,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 218,033 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 89,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

