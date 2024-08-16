J.Safra Asset Management Corp Sells 360 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $784,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after acquiring an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.91.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MA traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.38. 418,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,542. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.88. The company has a market cap of $434.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock worth $730,399,436 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

