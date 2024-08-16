J.Safra Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 534.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,169,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,021,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,210,873 shares of company stock worth $10,928,197 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

