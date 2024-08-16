J.Safra Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Daiwa America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 755,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680,654. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

