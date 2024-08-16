J.Safra Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 901.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,174 shares of company stock valued at $175,146,777. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $10.73 on Friday, hitting $526.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,763,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,315,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $499.79 and a 200-day moving average of $486.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

